How they’re faring in the NCL

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS

After matches played Saturday 18 May 2019

LONGEST WINNING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 4 games – UNDERBANK, WATH BROW HORNETS and WEST HULL. Wests haven’t tasted defeat in any of their eight fixtures this season.

DIVISION ONE: 4 games – FEATHERSTONE LIONS.

DIVISION TWO: 5 games – WIGAN ST JUDE’S, who haven’t lost in the last seven outings.

DIVISION THREE: 4 games – Five-match winning runs for Hunslet Warriors and Woolston came to an end when the rivals drew 12-12 in south Leeds on Saturday. DEWSBURY CELTIC, with four victories on the hoof, now have the best winning sequence in the section.

LONGEST LOSING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 8 games – KELLS.

DIVISION ONE: 9 games – DEWSBURY MOOR.

DIVISION TWO: 8 games – ASKAM.

DIVISION THREE: 4 games – OLDHAM ST ANNE’S.

BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN

PREMIER DIVISION: 56 points (Underbank 58 Kells 2, 4 May)

DIVISION ONE: 42 points (Normanton Knights 46 Skirlaugh 4, 2 March)

DIVISION TWO: 72 points (West Bowling 72 Askam 0, 2 March)

DIVISION THREE: 76 points (Woolston 82 Gateshead 6, 4 May)

HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 62 points (Egremont Rangers 52, Thornhill 10, 6 April)

DIVISION ONE: 72 points (Normanton 46 Oulton 26, 30 March)

DIVISION TWO: 80 points (Wigan St Jude’s 40 Beverley 40, 6 April)

DIVISION THREE: 88 points (Woolston 82 Gateshead 6, 4 May)

LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 6 points (Kells 6 Hunslet Club Parkside 0, 2 March)

DIVISION ONE: 10 points (York Acorn 6 Normanton Knights 4, 16 March)

DIVISION TWO: 18 points (Askam 0 Shaw Cross 18, 30 March)

DIVISION THREE: 12 points (Batley Boys 2 Woolston Rovers 10, 2 March)