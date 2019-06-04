How they’re faring in the NCL..

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS

After matches played Saturday 1 June 2019

LONGEST WINNING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 6 games – WEST HULL, who have yet to lose after ten games this season.

DIVISION ONE: 6 games – FEATHERSTONE LIONS.

DIVISION TWO: 7 games – WIGAN ST JUDE’S, who haven’t lost in the last nine matches.

DIVISION THREE: 5 games – DEWSBURY CELTIC.

LONGEST LOSING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 9 games – KELLS.

DIVISION ONE: 10 games – DEWSBURY MOOR, still without a win this season.

DIVISION TWO: 8 games – ASKAM.

DIVISION THREE: 4 games – Oldham St Anne’s ended a four-match losing streak with the 38-10 victory at EASTMOOR who, with SALFORD CITY ROOSTERS, now share the worst recent sequence, both with four successive defeats.

BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN

PREMIER DIVISION: 72 points (Wath Brow 72 Thornhill Trojans 0, 25 May)

DIVISION ONE: 42 points (Normanton Knights 46 Skirlaugh 4, 2 March)

DIVISION TWO: 72 points (West Bowling 72 Askam 0, 2 March)

DIVISION THREE: 76 points (Woolston 82 Gateshead 6, 4 May)

HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 72 points (Wath Brow 72, Thornhill 0, 25 May)

DIVISION ONE: 72 points (Normanton 46 Oulton 26, 30 March)

DIVISION TWO: 80 points (Wigan St Jude’s 40 Beverley 40, 6 April)

DIVISION THREE: 88 points (Woolston 82 Gateshead 6, 4 May)

LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 6 points (Kells 6 Hunslet Club Parkside 0, 2 March)

DIVISION ONE: 10 points (York Acorn 6 Normanton Knights 4, 16 March)

DIVISION TWO: 18 points (Askam 0 Shaw Cross 18, 30 March)

DIVISION THREE: 12 points (Batley Boys 2 Woolston Rovers 10, 2 March)