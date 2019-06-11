How they’re faring in the NCL

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS

After matches played Saturday 8 June 2019

LONGEST WINNING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 7 games – WEST HULL, still unbeaten after eleven games this season, including Saturday’s success over Thatto Heath.

DIVISION ONE: 4 games – Featherstone Lions’ six-match winning run came to an end with Saturday’s draw at York Acorn. SKIRLAUGH, with four victories on the trot, now have the best winning sequence.

DIVISION TWO: 4 games – A seven-match winning run by Wigan St Jude’s was shattered with the defeat at Barrow Island. INCE ROSE BRIDGE, with four successive wins, take over the mantle.

DIVISION THREE: 5 games – Dewsbury Celtic’s five-match sequence of victories was ended by HEWORTH, who now enjoy the best recent record in the section with the same number of triumphs.

LONGEST LOSING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 6 games – Kells ended a run of nine successive defeats with the win over Thornhill. LEIGH MINERS, with six defeats on the trot, now have the worst recent record.

DIVISION ONE: 4 games – Dewsbury Moor ended a ten-match losing sequence with the stunning victory over leaders Pilkingtons. NORMANTON, with four successive defeats, now have the unwanted mantle.

DIVISION TWO: 9 games – ASKAM.

DIVISION THREE: 5 games – EASTMOOR DRAGONS.

BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN

PREMIER DIVISION: 72 points (Wath Brow 72 Thornhill Trojans 0, 25 May)

DIVISION ONE: 42 points (Normanton Knights 46 Skirlaugh 4, 2 March)

DIVISION TWO: 72 points (West Bowling 72 Askam 0, 2 March)

DIVISION THREE: 76 points (Woolston 82 Gateshead 6, 4 May)

HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 72 points (Wath Brow 72, Thornhill 0, 25 May)

DIVISION ONE: 72 points (Normanton 46 Oulton 26, 30 March)

DIVISION TWO: 80 points (Wigan St Jude’s 40 Beverley 40, 6 April)

DIVISION THREE: 88 points (Woolston 82 Gateshead 6, 4 May)

LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 6 points (Kells 6 Hunslet Club Parkside 0, 2 March)

DIVISION ONE: 10 points (York Acorn 6 Normanton Knights 4, 16 March)

DIVISION TWO: 18 points (Askam 0 Shaw Cross 18, 30 March)

DIVISION THREE: 12 points (Batley Boys 2 Woolston Rovers 10, 2 March)