How they’re faring in the NCL

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS

After matches played Saturday 15 June 2019

LONGEST WINNING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 8 games – WEST HULL, who are four points clear of second-placed Wath Brow following their win in Cumbria on Saturday and who are still unbeaten after twelve matches games this season.

DIVISION ONE: 3 games – Skirlaugh’s four-match winning run came to an end with the defeat at leaders Pilkingtons. MILFORD, with three successive victories, now have the best recent record although Featherstone Lions haven’t lost in the last eight outings.

DIVISION TWO: 3 games – Ince Rose Bridge’s four-game winning streak was shattered by visitors Crosfields. HULL DOCKERS, with three wins on the hoof, now have the best recent record.

DIVISION THREE: 6 games – HEWORTH.

LONGEST LOSING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 3 games – Leigh Miners Rangers ended a six-match losing run with the win at LOCK LANE who, with three defeats on the trot, now have the worst recent record.

DIVISION ONE: 5 games – NORMANTON KNIGHTS.

DIVISION TWO: 5 games – Askam brought a nine-game streak of defeats to a close with the derby success over Barrow Island. EAST LEEDS, with five defeats in succession, now have the worst recent record.

DIVISION THREE: 6 games – EASTMOOR DRAGONS.

BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN

PREMIER DIVISION: 72 points (Wath Brow 72 Thornhill Trojans 0, 25 May)

DIVISION ONE: 52 points (Featherstone Lions’ 58-6 win over Wigan St Patricks on Saturday eclipsed Normanton Knights 46 Skirlaugh 4 on 2 March)

DIVISION TWO: 72 points (West Bowling 72 Askam 0, 2 March)

DIVISION THREE: 76 points (Woolston 82 Gateshead 6, 4 May)

HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 72 points (Wath Brow 72, Thornhill 0, 25 May)

DIVISION ONE: 72 points (Normanton 46 Oulton 26, 30 March)

DIVISION TWO: 80 points (Wigan St Jude’s 40 Beverley 40, 6 April)

DIVISION THREE: 88 points (Woolston 82 Gateshead 6, 4 May)

LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 6 points (Kells 6 Hunslet Club Parkside 0, 2 March)

DIVISION ONE: 10 points (York Acorn 6 Normanton Knights 4, 16 March)

DIVISION TWO: 18 points (Askam 0 Shaw Cross 18, 30 March)

DIVISION THREE: 12 points (Batley Boys 2 Woolston Rovers 10, 2 March)