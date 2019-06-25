How they’re faring in the NCL

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS

After matches played Saturday 22 June 2019

LONGEST WINNING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 5 games – West Hull, who had not previously lost any of their twelve matches this season, suffered a first reverse of the campaign with Saturday‘s 20-18 home reverse at the hands of reigning champions HUNSLET CLUB PARKSIDE who, with five successive wins, now have the best recent record.

DIVISION ONE: 2 games – Milford’s three-match winning run was ended with the defeat at YORK ACORN who, like FEATHERSTONE LIONS and MYTON WARRIORS, have won their last two fixtures. The Lions, though, have a nine-match unbeaten run while Acorn, with whom Featherstone drew recently, are unbeaten in the last four outings.

DIVISION TWO: 4 games – HULL DOCKERS.

DIVISION THREE: 7 games – HEWORTH.

LONGEST LOSING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 3 games – Lock Lane ended a three-match losing run with Saturday’s 30-22 success at ROCHDALE MAYFIELD, who have now lost three games on the trot.

DIVISION ONE: 6 games – NORMANTON KNIGHTS.

DIVISION TWO: 6 games – EAST LEEDS.

DIVISION THREE: 7 games – EASTMOOR DRAGONS.

BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN

PREMIER DIVISION: 72 points (Wath Brow 72 Thornhill Trojans 0, 25 May)

DIVISION ONE: 60 points (Dewsbury Moor’s 64-4 triumph over Normanton on Saturday eclipses Featherstone Lions 58 Wigan St Patricks 6, on 15 June)

DIVISION TWO: 72 points (West Bowling 72 Askam 0, 2 March)

DIVISION THREE: 76 points (Woolston 82 Gateshead 6, 4 May)

HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 72 points (Wath Brow 72, Thornhill 0, 25 May)

DIVISION ONE: 72 points (Normanton 46 Oulton 26, 30 March)

DIVISION TWO: 80 points (Wigan St Jude’s 40 Beverley 40, 6 April)

DIVISION THREE: 88 points (Woolston 82 Gateshead 6, 4 May)

LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 6 points (Kells 6 Hunslet Club Parkside 0, 2 March)

DIVISION ONE: 10 points (York Acorn 6 Normanton Knights 4, 16 March)

DIVISION TWO: 18 points (Askam 0 Shaw Cross 18, 30 March)

DIVISION THREE: 12 points (Batley Boys 2 Woolston Rovers 10, 2 March)