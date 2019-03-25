Huddersfield forward among new England Knights inclusions

Huddersfield Giants forward Ollie Roberts will be one of the new inclusions in the England Knights squad announced on Tuesday.

TotalRL understands the 24-year-old will be one of four Giants players in the squad, which is set to include a number of new members.

Roberts, who was one of Ireland’s star performers in the 2017 World Cup, has scored two tries in five games for the Giants this season.

Since making his debut as a teenager, Roberts has gone on to make 100 career appearances and has been a regular at Huddersfield since 2016, who were coached at the time by the current England Knights coach, Paul Anderson.

The Knights have no scheduled games for this year although it’s understood the Rugby Football League are hoping to finalise some fixtures against international sides this autumn.

Huddersfield are understood to have the joint most players in the Knights squad, with four of their players included. Kruise Leeming, who performed excellently in last year’s tour, is believed to be one of them.