Huddersfield forward to join Featherstone

Matthew Shaw

Featherstone Rovers have bolstered their squad on the eve of the Championship season with the signing of Huddersfield forward Daniel Smith on a one-month loan.

TotalRL understands the Giants prop has agreed to join Ryan Carr’s side for the opening rounds of the season.

Smith, who is off-contract at the end of the season, played 23 times for Huddersfield last season, scoring three tries.

A former Leeds youngster, Smith has also spent time at Wakefield, Oldham and Rochdale while also making one appearance for Fev in 2014

A strong ball-playing forward, Smith’s arrival will come as a boost for Fev and he could make his debut in the club’s round 1 clash with Bradford.