Huddersfield linked with Catalans ace

Huddersfield Giants have reportedly signed Kenny Edwards, according to reports in Australia.

In Clarkey’s NRL Column, it claims Edwards has penned a three-year deal with the Giants despite heavy interest from Warrington.

According to the report, Edwards, who is in the final year of his deal at Catalans, has reportedly signed on a deal worth $1m Aus, a figure that would mean he is on marquee money next season.

The 29-year-old joined Catalans midway through last season and helped them to Challenge Cup Final success at Wembley.

He has made 14 appearances for the Dragons this term, scoring one try.

The Giants have lost key back-rower Alex Mellor to Leeds ahead of the the 2020 season, but they have reportedly found a replacement in Edwards.