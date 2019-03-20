Huddersfield only able to name 18-man squad for visit of Hull KR

Huddersfield have been reduced to just 18 available players for Friday’s visit of Hull Kingston Rovers.

Simon Woolford’s side have suffered horrendous problems with injuries in the opening weeks of the new season, with Colton Roche the latest casualty on Tuesday following an ankle knock.

He joins the likes of Dale Ferguson, Leroy Cudjoe and Paul Clough on the sidelines – and with nobody set to return for Friday’s clash with the Robins, it means the Giants are low on numbers to such an extent that Woolford cannot fill a 19-man squad.

He said: “I’d hoped we were a bit clearer now injury wise but we lost Colton to a rolled ankle yesterday which reduces our middle options and he’ll be tricky to replace unless we dip into the academy boys which we may have to as the week progresses. Our goal as a team is to play with absolute commitment and concentration for the full 80 minutes and hopefully come though injury free as in a couple of weeks I’m expecting some of the more senior forwards to be ready for selection which will create some competition for places.”