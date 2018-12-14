Hughes re-signs with Warrington Wolves

Warrington Wolves have announced the three-year contract extension of Jack Hughes, who became a mainstay in Steve Price’s side last season.

The 26-year-old missed just one game in 2018, and played in both the Grand Final defeat to Wigan Warriors and the Challenge Cup final loss to Catalans Dragons, taking his overall tally to 99 games for the Wolves.

The former Wigan and Huddersfield forward has crossed the whitewash 21 times, an impressive tally for a backrower, and rounded off a breakthrough year in 2018 by being named England Knights captain for their their two-match International Test against Papua New Guinea by head coach Paul Anderson.

“Everything is going well at the club on and off the field,” said Hughes. “Since Karl (Fitzpatrick) took over and Steve (Price) came in as head coach things have got exciting and I’m glad to be here.

“To extend my stay at the club was an easy decision for me as I’m really happy to be spending more years within this squad, and to hopefully get the first Grand Final win for the club which everyone is working hard towards and striving for as the ultimate aim again this year; to be part of that would be something special.

“Leadership is something that has come into my game more over recent seasons. To be England Knights captain was a really good experience, as I am looking to progress myself as a leader over time.

“At the moment morale is high in the squad. Pricey always talks about bringing good people in, and you can clearly see he’s done that this year with his recruitment. The squad is looking exciting and strong. The sooner the season comes round the better.”