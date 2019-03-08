Hull blitz Rhinos for convincing victory

Hull FC went 10-0 down early on, but hit Leeds with a blitz of six tries after that to register a superb 34-10 victory at the KCOM Stadium.

Leeds scored two early tries through Harry Newman and Tom Briscoe, with Tui Lolohea adding one goal.

But the Rhinos were hit by five tries from Hull, with touchdowns to Naulago, Matongo, Sneyd, Shaul and Kelly, with Sneyd converting each try for a 30-10 half-time score line.

In the second half Hull added just one try by Dean Hadley, with Sneyd unable to add the goal and Leeds unable to score.

Hull FC: Shaul, Naulago, Tuimavave, Griffin, Faraimo, Kelly, Sneyd, Paea, Houghton, Matongo, Manu, Minichiello, Westerman; Subs: Hadley, Thompson, Taylor, Ellis.

Tries: Naulago, Matongo, Sneyd, Shaul, Kelly, Hadley Goals: Sneyd 5

Leeds: Walker, Briscoe, Sutcliffe, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Peteru, Parcell, Oledzki, Ferres, Ablett, Merrin, Subs: Singleton, Cuthbertson, Donaldson, Newman.

Tries: Newman, Briscoe Goals: Lolohea