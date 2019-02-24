Hull earn golden-point win at Wigan

MARC SNEYD kicked an 83rd-minute drop goal at Wigan to earn Hull their first win in 14 attempts in the first Super League game to go to golden point.

The home side had levelled at 22-22 thanks to Oliver Gildart’s 79th-minute try, having been ten points adrift after 43 minutes.

Injury-hit Hull’s side included former England star Gareth Ellis, who came out of retirement for a first outing since 2017.

Newly-signed Fijian winger Ratu Naulago crossed twice for the visitors, who also scored tries through Carlos Tuimavave and Joe Westerman.

Gildart got two tries for Wigan, while teenage debutant Liam Byrne and Ben Flower also crossed.

