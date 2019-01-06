Hull FC cruise to win at Doncaster

HULL FC romped to a 72-12 win in their pre-season pipe-opener against League 1 Doncaster.

The Super League side coached by Lee Radford (pictured) had nine different try-scorers at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Scrum-half Liam Harris and substitute winger Charlie Graham, recruited from rugby union, both claimed hat-tricks.

Connor Wynne, Danny Langtree, Jordan Lane, Ratu Naulago, Hakim Miloudi, Charlie Patterson-Lund and Levy Nzoungou also made the scoresheet.

Frenchman Miloudi converted ten of the 13 tries.

The Dons had to make do with touchdowns by Brandon Douglas and Russ Spiers, both of which Matty Beharrell improved.

Full report and pictures in Monday’s League Express.