Hull FC forward in touching gesture

At the back end of the 2018, touching gestures to members of the public became commonplace in Rugby League, and the first of no doubt many has already happened this year.

But the recipient of Hull FC forward Levy Nzoungou’s heartfelt act was to his own girlfriend during the Black and Whites’ 72-12 pre-season victory over Doncaster.

The French forward was revealed to have worn the name ‘Derek’ on his wrist during the game, in which he scored the penultimate try on his debut for the club.

The name was a tribute to the grandfather of Amy Timmins, Nzoungou’s partner, who had sadly passed away on Wednesday. Timmins’ grandfather was obsessed with rugby, according to his granddaughter, and she had only learned of the gesture after the game had finished.