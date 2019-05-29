Hull FC move swiftly to sign Saints winger

Hull FC have completed the signing of St Helens winger Adam Swift on a two-year deal ahead of the 2020 season.

The 26-year old becomes the club’s second signing ahead of the 2020 season, joining Salford back-rower Josh Jones in joining the Black and Whites next year.

A Super League champion with Saints, Swift will leave the club where he has scored an impressive 86 tries during his time at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Swift was off-contract at the end of the season and has struggled to cement a spot in Justin Holbrook’s side due to the form of Tommy Makinson and Regan Grace.

But he will be expected to feature regularly for Hull next season, helping to replace Fetuli Talanoa, who retired earlier this season.

“Coming from a rugby town into another one, I’m excited to see what the fans give,” he said.

“Meeting Lee [Radford], he’s a really good coach and humble bloke. The vision he has for the team in the next couple of years is really exciting.

“When I come over to Hull next season I can get the chance to play regularly and that’s an opportunity I will take with both hands because I want to get over the whitewash and score some tries.”

Lee Radford added: “Adam is a really good addition to the squad because it’s so hard to come by available English players of his calibre.

“He’s got a great try-scoring ratio, but it’s his work from back field which has really impressed me.

“He has notoriously caused us problems in the past, so it will be great to have him doing that sort of stuff on our side.

“Adam has tasted success with his home town club before and hopefully he will taste some more in a Black & White jersey.

“I have been impressed with how Adam has come across during negotiations and I’m confident that he will become a valuable member of the squad.”