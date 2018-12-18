Hull FC players visit Hull Royal Infirmary

Hull FC squad members Joe Westerman, Chris Green, Brad Fash, Mickey Paea and Jordan Lane help spread the festive spirit, paying a visit to Hull Royal Infirmary children’s ward.

The first-team stars handed out gifts to young children in the Women’s and Children’s Hospital, in an annual tradition for the club, and gave a timely pick-up for children unfortunate enough to be spending the Christmas period in hospital.

“It’s really important to us to get out into the community at this time of year and put some smiles on faces to those who are in a less fortunate situation that ourselves,” said Jordan Lane.

“Nobody wants to be in this situation at Christmas time so we’re just here to do what we can and hopefully brighten up some of the youngsters’ days.”