Hull FC without a host of big-name players for Derby clash

Hull FC will be without a host of key players for Friday’s opening round clash with Hull Kingston Rovers at KCOM Craven Park.

Marc Sneyd returns to the side, and could feature in his first Super League game since July after recovering from a knee injury, but Lee Radford’s side will be without a number of key players ahead of their first game of the season.

His potential halfback partners Jake Connor, who is suspended, and Albert Kelly, who is out with a shoulder injury, are among the key absentees, with Danny Washbrook and Carlos Tuimavave the likely candidates to partner Sneyd.

Fetuli Talanoa, Joe Westerman and Josh Bowden are all out with knee injuries, while Liam Harris is also out with a hamstring injury, meaning Hull will have a makeshift six and seven for Friday’s game.

Jordan Thompson is set to make his first Super League appearance for Hull FC after rejoining from Leeds Rhinos, while Matty Dawson-Jones is set to make his first competitive appearance for the club, while Danny Langtree is also named in the 19-man squad.

Injuries mean a raft of youngsters have been named in the Hull line-up, including Jordan Lane, Jez Litten, Masi Matongo and Brad Fash.

Meanwhile, Hull KR will hand competitive debuts to new signings Josh Drinkwater, Kane Linett, Mitch Garbutt and Weller Hauraki, while Joel Tomkins will captain the side for the first time after being handed the reins from Shaun Lunt.

Danny Addy is set to make his first appearance in Super League for the club, after suffering an injury in pre-season against Hull FC last year that ruled him out of the entire 2018 campaign.

Hull FC: Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Thompson, Dawson-Jones, Matongo, Fash, Manu, Lane, Paea, Langtree, Litten. Washbrook

Hull KR: Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Masoe, Tomkins, Greenwood, Hauraki, Garbutt, Lee, Atkin, Vaivai, Addy, Lawler, Linnett, Drinkwater, Dagger