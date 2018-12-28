Hull Kingston Rovers confirm signing of Josh Drinkwater on one-year deal

Hull Kingston Rovers have confirmed the signing of Josh Drinkwater on a one-year deal – a transfer first revealed exclusively in League Express.

Drinkwater has been one of the most in-demand free agents throughout the off-season, and despite being linked with numerous clubs, has now agreed a deal to link up with Tim Sheens’ side for the 2019 campaign, having left Catalans at the end of last season.

“I can’t wait to get over there and get started with training with the season now pretty much only around the corner, which is pretty exciting,” Drinkwater, who lands in England on January 3rd to begin pre-season training, told the club’s website.

“I had offers from other clubs, but Tim Sheens was a big contributing factor to me choosing Hull KR, growing up in Australia he was the Australia head coach and after speaking to him on the phone about the club, I really felt like the club is building towards taking the next big step and I can’t wait to be a part of it.

“I’ve played at KCOM Craven Park before and when you play there you certainly know you are playing an away game, so I imagine it’s a great atmosphere to play in front of as a home team and I’m very excited to get out there and play in front of the fans.”

On the addition of Drinkwater, Sheens said: “Josh will obviously add great depth to our halves which is important for us in what is a long season, especially with what happened last year with Danny McGuire being out for a fair amount of the season where we really struggled to replace him.

“On the back of a great season for Catalans, Josh brings us experience, a good kicking game, goal kicking and the depth to the squad which leaves me feeling comfortable that we have enough in the halves to get us through the season.

“He is a player we have been looking at and discussing for a while so I’m very happy to finally get it over the line.”