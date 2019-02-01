Hull KR snatch late victory in Hull derby

Hull Kingston Rovers grabbed victory in the last five seconds of the game tonight at Craven Park, with Jimmy Keinhorst going over in the right corner following a Josh Drinkwater bomb that was patted back by Ben Crooks, with Danny McGuire giving the scoring pass for an 18-16 win.

For the Robins Danny Addy made his first Super League appearance for Hull KR after suffering an injury last year in pre-season that kept him out for the whole year.

Hull FC came into the game on the back of an eleven-game losing streak from last season.

Lee Radford’s side were still feeling the full force of last season’s injury crisis. Josh Bowden (knee), Fetuli Talanoa (knee), Joe Westerman (knee) and Chris Green (Achilles) missed out, as did former KR halfback Albert Kelly (shoulder), Liam Harris (back) and Lewis Bienek (ankle), while Jake Connor was serving a one-match suspension.

Marc Sneyd returned to the side, while Matty Dawson-Jones made his debut and Jordan Thompson made his second debut on his return to the club.

Sika Manu opened the scoring with a try from close range before Matt Dawson-Jones touched down a smart grubber from stand-off Danny Washbrook, with Marc Sneyd adding both conversions.

The Robins hit back with tries from captain Joel Tomkins and debutant Mitch Garbutt, both confirmed by Josh Drinkwater, who also landed a penalty to give the Robins a 14-12 interval lead.

In the second half Bureta Faraimo scored a superb try from a great Sneyd pass, but the Hull halfback couldn’t add the goal, before Keinhorst snatched victory.

Hull KR: Chris Atkin, Craig Hall, Ben Crooks, Jimmy Keinhorst, Junior Vaivai, Danny McGuire, Josh Drinkwater, Robbie Mulhern, George Lawler, Mose Masoe, Weller Hauraki, Kane Linnett, Joel Tomkins; Interchange: Danny Addy, Tommy Lee, Mitch Garbutt, James Greenwood.

Tries: Tomkins, Garbutt, Keinhorst; Goals: Drinkwater 3

Hull FC: Jamie Shaul, Bureta Faraimo, Josh Griffin, Carlos Tuimavave, Matty Dawson-Jones, Danny Washbrook, Marc Sneyd, Masi Matongo, Danny Houghton, Scott Taylor, Sika Manu, Mark Minichiello, Dean Hadley; Interchange: Mickey Paea, Jordan Lane, Jez Litten, Jordan Thompson.

Tries: Manu, Dawson-Jones, Faraimo; Goals: Sneyd 2

Full match reports from this and all the other Super League games on the opening weekend will feature in Monday’s League Express.