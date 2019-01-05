Hull KR switch location of pre-season game

Hull Kingston Rovers have confirmed that their scheduled pre-season game against Widnes Vikings on Sunday 13th January has been rearranged to be played at the LD Nutrition Stadium, the home of Featherstone Rovers, with a 2.00pm kick-off.

Following the collapse of a floodlight at KCOM Craven Park the stadium remains closed until further notice, with work on going to secure the integrity of the remaining pylons.

To compensate supporters for the additional travel, ticket prices for the game will be reduced to; Adult / Concession – £10 whilst Juniors are £5 (Under 16). Pre-sale tickets are not available. Cash turnstiles will be open on the day to make access to the ground as easy and quick as possible.

The Robins have thanked both Featherstone Rovers and Widnes for their cooperation in switching the fixture.

The location for the following pre-season fixture against Toronto Wolfpack will be confirmed in due course, with the Robins providing updates as soon as possible.