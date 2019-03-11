Hull swoop for Savelio

Hull FC have won the race to sign in-demand Brisbane forward Andre Savelio.

League Express revealed last week how ex-St Helens, Castleford and Warrington star Savelio had been offered to Super League clubs – with the Broncos willing to let him leave the NRL before the end of his existing contract to pursue another opportunity in England.

And while League Express understands a number of top-flight clubs were keen on securing Savelio’s services, he has opted for Hull, signing a three-year deal.

“I’m really excited for this new challenge, coming back to a competition that I know well and get back on my feet again,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to finding that love for the sport again.

”Hull are a big club so I’m really grateful for the opportunity. Hull were keen from the get-go – they laid out their intentions.

“I first spoke to the Broncos about moving home about ten days ago, then on the following Wednesday I had a chat with my agent before Hull came in with an offer the day after.

“I spoke with Lee (Radford). I didn’t really know him before he made the phone-call but he is a coach I’ve always had respect for. The plans that he laid out on the phone sounded like they suited me perfectly.

Hull FC head coach Lee Radford added: “Andre is someone in our recruitment meetings we have identified for quite some time and kept tabs on. We had initially looked at him for 2020, so to bring him over early is a great opportunity for both him and us.

“I’ve been a fan of his for a long time now and can see him being a great long-term accusation as an edge back-rower.

“We’re in a position where we have retained a lot of quality in our squad and added some fantastic new additions, coupled with the impressive contribution Gareth Ellis has made since coming out of retirement.”