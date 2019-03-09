Hunslet and Newcastle power into fourth round

MARCUS WEBB scored a hat-trick of tries as Hunslet, of League 1, eased into the fourth round of the Coral Challenge Cup with a 56-10 home win over West Bowling.

The South Leeds side, coached by Gary Thornton (above), crossed eleven times in all, while their Bradford-based opponents, of the National Conference League Second Division, notched twice.

Newcastle Thunder were 48-0 winners in their all-League 1 clash with West Wales Raiders at Kingston Park, where Keal Carlile and Mo Agoro each crossed twice (Doncaster defeated Coventry Bears on Friday).

Thatto Heath Crusaders beat NCL Premier Division rivals Rochdale Mayfield 30-14 in a match streamed live by the BBC.

Lock Lane went through with a 24-4 victory in their Roses battle at Wigan St Judes, while Featherstone Lions won 20-10 away to York Acorn.

The remaining six ties take place on Sunday.

Results: Thatto Heath Crusaders 30 Rochdale Mayfield 24, York Acorn 10 Featherstone Lions 20, Wigan St Judes 4 Lock Lane 24, Newcastle Thunder 48 West Wales Raiders 0, Hunslet 56 West Bowling 10.

Played Friday: Doncaster 38 Coventry Bears 16.

* See Monday’s League Express for reports of every Challenge Cup tie.