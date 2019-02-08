Hurrell reveals how he almost joined Hull FC before Leeds move

He is set to be one of the biggest stars in Super League this season – but Konrad Hurrell has revealed how he’d previously decided against a move to the competition in the past.

Hurrell will make his debut for Leeds on Saturday when they travel to Warrington as part of a mouthwatering opening weekend of fixtures. The Tongan superstar has been billed as one of the biggest new imports in the competition this season – along with Rhinos team-mates Tui Lolohea and Trent Merrin.

However, Hurrell has lifted the lid on how an opportunity arose to come to Super League in the past – before admitting why now was the right time.

“I had an opportunity to come here a couple of years ago – but I wanted to make sure it was right,” he said.

“It was via (Doncaster CEO) Carl Hall; he mentioned Hull and how there was an opportunity here, but I told him I was still wanting to repay the (New Zealand) Warriors.

“They taught me the game and I wanted to give something back to then. It was hard to say no now, with Dave Furner and the way the club is building. It was very difficult to turn it down, and I jumped at it with both hands. You see Tui and Trent committing too, and it’s easier to go somewhere new with a few familiar faces.”

Hurrell’s emergence as one of the biggest talents in world rugby league is all the more impressive given how he didn’t even start playing the game until the age of 20.

The Tongan international was an out-and-out rugby union player before, at the end of his teens, accepted a career in the 15-man code was unlikely to materialise.

He said: “I had an opportunity with a scholarship in New Zealand and when I finished school, my family couldn’t afford to stay there.

“One of my friends from school was in the under-20s at the Warriors and he asked me to give it a go – so I thought why not. I asked for a chance, they gave me a trial and signed for the under-20s. I played union my whole life in Tonga until I was 18, and played union for a couple of years in New Zealand. I got lucky and worked hard, and now I’m here.”