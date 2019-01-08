I can make it, says Aston

CORY ASTON has insisted he has no doubt in his ability to become a Super League player, as he potentially nears in on a first appearance in the top-flight after over two years of trying.

Aston spent 2017 with Leeds before moving to Castleford last year, but he failed to make a competitive appearance for either side in those two campaigns.

The 23-year-old impressed in Castleford’s first outing of pre-season against Featherstone recently, and Luke Gale’s injury increases Aston’s chances of getting an opportunity with the Tigers.

And he admits while it has been a difficult period for him personally, he still believes he can cut it in Super League.

“It’s been tough.. really tough,” Aston told League Express.

“Going back to Sheffield wasn’t enjoyable either, because they were struggling too, so the last two years have been hard. I’ve been at two different clubs and not had a breakthrough, but you’ve got to keep believing.

“It’s confidence-knocking at times, not getting the opportunity, but I’ll keep chipping away and I’ve never given up for a single moment.

“I’ve played a lot of rugby in the Championship, but I’ve never doubted my ability to make it at this level. It’s affected my confidence as a player, the last year or two, but 2019 is hopefully a fresh start.”

Aston also admits he is hoping to take inspiration from teenage sensations Jake Trueman and Danny Richardson, both of whom have enjoyed meteoric rises to the top in Super League having emerged from the relative wilderness.

“Look, Trueman is a different kettle of fish to me, he’s something very special,” Aston said of his Castleford team-mate.

“But I take inspiration from him and Danny Richardson and how they came from nowhere and surprised everyone. It can happen if you get the opportunity and you take it, so I’ll stay confident and hopefully come round one. I’ve done the best I can.”