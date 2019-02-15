Indigenous All Stars sprint past Maori All Stars

Indigenous All Stars used their speed, with Josh Addo-Carr starring, to register a 34-14 victory over Maori All Stars.

The Maori side opened up the scoring when quick play from Jahrome Hughes and Dean Whare sent in former Indigenous All Star Dane Gagai.

The Indigenous side replied to take the lead through Addo-Carr. A drop out gave them the position for Tyrone Roberts, back in Australia after a year with Warrington, to send in Addo-Carr.

Then Latrell Mitchell’s good work made it all too easy for Addo-Carr to score his second try.

Into the second quarter, Gagai got his second of the game as all the tries continued to flow on the far touchline at AAMI Park.

Then the highlight of the game. Andrew Fifita’s offload set Jesse Ramien away. He kicked ahead for Bevan French who was able to gather and score.

Blake Ferguson then benefitted from Peta Hiku’ poor hands to extend the Indigenous lead.

In the second half, Hiku was unable to keep pace with backrower David Fifita who grounded Cody Walker’s kick to increase the Indigenous lead.

Down by 14, Maori All Stars needed to score next and they did when Kalyn Ponga fed Esan Marsters who showed great strength to score.

The Indigenous side killed the game early in the fourth quarter when James Roberts sprinted clear and fed Cody Walker. Then Josh Kerr, still to make his NRL debut, got on the end of a grubber.

Indigenous: Johnston, Ferguson, Mitchell, Roberts, Addo-Carr, Walker, Roberts, A Fifita, Peats, Latu, Chambers, Elliott, Peachey; Interchanges: D Fifita, C Smith, Ramien, French, Staggs, Kerr, Garvey

Tries: Addo-Carr 2, French, Ferguson, D Fifita, Walker, Kerr; Goals: Mitchell 3

Maori: Hiku, Gagai, Marsters, Whare, Kahu, Ponga, Hughes, J Bromwich, B Smith, Tamou, Proctor, Blair, Fisher-Harris; Interchanges: Levi, Takairangi, Harris, Beale, Harawira-Naera, Tapine, K Bromwich

Tries: Gagai 2, Marsters; Goals: Kahu

A full match report of both the men’s and women’s All Stars games will feature in Monday’s League Express.