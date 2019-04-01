Inu happy to get minutes under his belt

Salford Red Devils’ new signing Krisnan Inu admitted he was relieved to get minutes under his belt in his new club’s loss against Wakefield Trinity.

The 32-year-old only became a Red Devils’ player last week but was included on the substitutes’ bench as Salford went down 33-22 away at Wakefield on Sunday.

Inu was one of three players – the others being Adam Tangata and Wellington Albert – that were released from their contracts following Widnes’ financial downfall, but he says he is now looking forward to making Salford his home.

“I’ve had a few rough months trying to get something sorted after what happened at Widnes, but I’m happy that Salford came in for me as it’s a special club that is going places,” Inu said.

“Everything has been a bit of a blur lately, but I’m just glad that I can finally concentrate on my rugby; it’s all I’ve ever wanted to do and I didn’t want to retire, as I’ve got a good few years in me yet.”

