“It was an ugly win” – Diskin

Batley Bulldogs Head Coach Matt Diskin acknowledges his side won ugly after their 18-12 defeat of Rochdale Hornets on Sunday.

Two tries from Lewis Galbraith and another for Wayne Reittie were enough for Diskin’s side to record their first victory of the campaign.

“We weren’t very good, but I thought Rochdale showed a lot of grit and determination,” said Diskin.

“A couple of positives for us; we attacked well in the first half and we got the win.

“It was an ugly win, but the opposition worked really hard for each other.

Meanwhile, Rochdale have a 0-3 record and player-coach Carl Forster was left to rue penalties and errors which cost his side the two points.

“It was tough out there today, but I thought we could have got the two points if we hadn’t have made as many errors and gave away as many penalties,” said Forster.