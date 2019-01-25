Jake Connor banned for Hull Derby

Hull FC have confirmed that Jake Connor will NOT feature in the club’s opening round against Hull KR on February 1st.

The 24-year-old was sin-binned 20 minutes into the Black and Whites’ 28-18 pre-season defeat to St Helens on Saturday, and will now miss the first competitive game of the season for Lee Radford’s side.

A club statement said that they will ‘refute the charge and an appeal will be heard next week,’ but as it stands, Hull FC would be without the talismanic halfback for their first game of the season, as well as Albert Kelly who is also sidelined through injury.