James Roby races clear in Man Of Steel votes

James Roby continues to dominate the Man of Steel voting after picking up maximum points for the third time in four weeks.

The St Helens hooker was awarded top marks for his performance in Saints’ win over Salford, meaning he has now picked up 11 points from a possible 12.

It leaves the England international as the runaway leader in the table after four rounds, five points ahead of the chasing pack, which consists of Jamie Shaul, Paul McShane and Liam Watts, who all have six points.

Bill Tupou, Watts, Kenny Edwards, Eddie Battye and Joe Westerman also picked up three points this week.