Jamie Peacock is back at Leeds Rhinos

Jamie Peacock MBE will return to Leeds Rhinos next season, working in the commercial sale department, after leaving Hull KR at the end of last year where he worked as Football Manager.

Peacock won every trophy possible in a 19-eyear career, a record nine Grand Finals, four Challenge Cups and four World Club Challenges with some of the most decorated years of Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos.

In 2012, the now 40-year-old was awarded an MBE for his services to Rugby League, while he was named in the Super League Dream Team eleven times during his career and also secured a historic table with Leeds Rhinos in his final game in the 2015 season. He briefly came out of retirement during his time at Hull KR, playing four times in the Qualifiers, but was unable to assist them in avoiding relegation to the Championship during the 2016 season.