Jansin Turgut has further successful surgery

Jansin Turgut’s remarkable recovery has continued after completing all the surgeries required while in Ibiza.

The former Hull FC and Salford forward had surgery on his hand on Tuesday morning, with doctors now trying to full wake him up after sedation.

Posting on Twitter, his mum, Carole Butler, said: “So our boy has amazed us again with his fight and determination.

“We arrived to see him on Tuesday to be met by the amazing doctor Jesus Gonzales, who told us he had been in surgery again that morning for his hand.

“He said now all his surgeries in Ibiza are complete. They now need to wake him up completely – they had tried this last week – but due to Jansin’s strength and anxiousness in this process, they made the decision to leave him sedated until after his surgery.

“So today, the sedation had been reduced and Jansin began moving and became very restless and I can imagine he was very frightened, not forgetting to mention the pain.

“He was still on the ventilator but that started going a bit crazy and flashed red which, for us, was quite worrying because we didn’t know what was happening.

“All the nurses were in the room, the doctor was called and he removed Jansin from the ventilator. He was actually outbreathing the machine, hence why it was flashing.

“He is now breathing on his own with just the equivalent of an oxygen mask. He is amazing, I am so proud of him.”