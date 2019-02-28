Joe Arundel signs new two-year deal with Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity have announced that centre Joe Arundel has signed a new two-year deal with the club until the end of the 2021 season.

Arundel is in his fifth season with the West Yorkshire club, and was out-of-contract at the end of this season. However, he has now penned an extension which will continue his time with Trinity.

The former Castleford and Hull FC centre has made 82 appearances for the club, scoring 18 tries – and he is now eyeing a regular spot in the side in the coming years.

“I’m very pleased to sign the deal,” he said. “It gives me a bit of confidence to build on what has been an enjoyable few years at the club.

“I’m looking to push on and challenge for a spot. We all push each other. Bill and Reece are both quality players and they got their merits last year with one getting in the Dream Team and the other getting called up to the England squad. We all bring a different skillset and I’m confident in mine when I get the chance.”

Trinity coach Chris Chester added: “I’m delighted for Joe. He’s a quality player and offers plenty to the squad.

“He’s got plenty of competition for a centre spot, with Bill and Reece. But when Joe does get his chance, I’m sure he’ll put his best foot forward for a place in the side.”