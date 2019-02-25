Joel Tomkins case referred to tribunal

Joel Tomkins’s charge of Grade D questioning the integrity of the match official has been referred to a tribunal. The charge came during Hull KR’s narrow defeat at home to Salford Red Devils on Saturday.

If found guilty, Tomkins could be banned for between three and five games.

Meanwhile, his brother Sam escaped any sanction after being put on report by referee Chris Kendall during Catalans’ defeat to Wakefield for contacting a match official.

Nathan Mason (London), Ratu Naulago (on debut for Hull FC) and Thomas Leuluai (Wigan) all received 0 match penalty notices.