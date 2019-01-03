John Morris appointed Sharks interim head coach

John Morris has been installed as interim head coach of Cronulla Sharks despite Shane Flanagan not yet responding to the NRL’s breach notice against him.

Flanagan has until the end of January to show cause why he shouldn’t be de-registered for having contact with the club regarding the recruitment and retention of players suspended in 2014 over the Sharks’ peptides scandal.

Cronulla were initially set to have both of Flanagan’s assistants, Jim Dymock and Morris, as interim head coaches but Cronulla Chairman Barry Russell believes having one person in that position is important.

“We needed the one person in that position, we needed the one voice – we needed a boss,” Russell told NRL.com.

“But the word ‘interim’ is crucial in all this. Until we have some clarity in regards to Shane we can’t make ultimate decisions on the head coach.

“John is very well credentialed, very respected by the (coaching) staff and players, and the boys are back at training on Monday. So we wanted to have a head coach in place for Monday.

“Everyone was in agreement that this was the way to go and Jimmy was also in agreement and supports the decision.”