Josh Griffin is the only player to receive a ban from the RFL after the latest round of fixtures.

Griffin was sent off for a dangerous throw on Krisnan Inu in Hull FC’s 35-32 win over Salford Red Devils and will now serve a one-match ban for the indiscretion.

Meanwhile, Hull KR’s Ben Crooks and Joel Tomkins both received cautions for tripping and disputing a decision respectively during the Rovers’ last-minute defeat to Wigan Warriors.