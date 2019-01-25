Josh Johnson leaves Hull KR

Hull Kingston Rovers have released former Huddersfield Giants Josh Johnson from his contract.

In search of further game time, Johnson and the club have come to a mutual agreement that the 24-year-old will depart KCOM Craven Park.

Joining the club from Huddersfield ahead of the 2017 season, Johnson became a part of the team which helped seal promotion back to the Betfred Super League.

Following promotion, he struggled to hold down a regular spot in the team, spending parts of 2018 at former dual-registration partners York City Knights, and later Leigh Centurions on loan.

Head coach Tim Sheens explained the reasons behind his departure. “Josh wanted to get more game time, with the strength and numbers we have in the middle, game time is not something we could guarantee for him.

“But he leaves with our best wishes. Everyone at the club would like to wish Josh all the best for his future endeavours, both on and off the rugby field.”

