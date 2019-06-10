Junior Sa’u/Pauli Pauli swap deal unlikely to be extended

The swap deal involving Junior Sa’u and Pauli Pauli is unlikely to be extended after the injuries to Matty Ashurst and James Batchelor.

Both Wakefield forwards sustained injuries last week and so Trinity will be looking forward to welcoming back Pauli from his loan spell at Salford which is scheduled to finish before the side’s meet on Sunday.

Junior Sa’u would then return across the Pennines and will be hoping to fight his way back into the Red Devils’ centre positions currently occupied by Kris Welham and Krisnan Inu.