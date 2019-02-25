Kear praises York mettle

Bradford Bulls boss John Kear has praised York City Knights’ defensive mettle after his side came up ten points short against the North Yorkshire outfit on Sunday.

The City Knights have only conceded 50 points in their opening four games and Kear believes his side weren’t good enough defensively to match them.

“They’re a really good defensive team, you’ve got to accept that,” said Kear.

“Toronto played against them and scored 14, Barrow played against them and didn’t score, Dewsbury scored two tries and six goals, you aren’t going to get a lot of points when you’re playing this team.

“If that’s the case, we’ve got to defend better at the back end of the game than we did.

“The game was lost on the two barge over tries at the end.

“We’ve already looked at those in the changing rooms and they were soft tries which were very disappointing for me.

“Credit to the players for fighting back and getting their noses in front but once we got in front, we should have made a better fist of the game.’