Kear wary of Eagles threat

John Kear has warned his Bradford side of the dangers posed by red-hot Sheffield.

The Eagles, who Kear famously coached to Challenge Cup success in 1998, have enjoyed a fine start to the Championship season and are one of four unbeaten sides after two rounds.

Bradford have also won their opening two games following wins over Featherstone and Swinton, and Kear is looking forward to the challenge the Eagles will bring.

“We will be challenged greatly,” Kear told the club’s official website.

“They put Swinton to the sword on their own pitch with a quick and skilful performance and then adapted to heavy conditions to beat Barrow last week.

“They have character and quality and it will be a really tough test for us, I think they have shown enough already to know they will be a top end team come the end of the season.

“We have seen off two very difficult Championship teams so far in Featherstone and Swinton and we have two more coming up in Sheffield and York but I am pleased with how things have gone for us so far.”