Keighley Cougars unveil new logo

Keighley Cougars have unveiled a new logo ahead of the new League 1 campaign, after their recent take-over from from former owners Mike Smith and Mick O’Neill.

The duo were the driving force behind the club’s Cougarmania days during the early nineties. They fronted a consortium that were success in taking control of the Cougars once more, after a turbulent off-season at Cougar Park.

The move ensures Keighley’s survival in League 1, although they will start with minus 12 points, after a traumatic six months under the ownership of Austria Holdings, during which wages were unpaid and the club were placed under special measures by the RFL.

In their most recent move, the club have unveiled a new logo. The club’s Twitter account wrote: “New Hope. New Era. New Look. Introducing the new Keighley Cougars club badge.”