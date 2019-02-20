Keighley reveal impressive cut-price admission prices for 2019

Keighley Cougars have revealed what are believed to be the cheapest admission prices to watch professional rugby league in England.

The Cougars, who have endured a tumultuous off-season and are starting the new League 1 campaign on -12 points due to a change of ownership, will charge adults only £10 to enter Cougar Park this season for home games.

It is believed to be the lowest admission cost anywhere in the professional game with the exception of West Wales Raiders – making Keighley the best-value for money across England when it comes to watching professional rugby league.

The Cougars begin their home campaign on Sunday, March 3rd, when they welcome Coventry Bears to West Yorkshire.

