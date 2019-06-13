Kelly hat-trick as Hull tame Tigers

Albert Kelly scored a hat-trick and Ratu Naulago scored two tries as Hull FC came from behind to beat Castleford Tigersd 18-31 tonight at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle.

The Tigers took the lead just after the ten-minute mark when Greg Minikin touched down shortly after having brilliantly defused an Albert Kelly bomb near his own line. Peter Mata’utia couldn’t add the goal.

Hull replied four minutes later when Fijian winger Ratu Naulago touched down in the corner after a superb flicked pass from Jake Connor. Marc Sneyf failed with the conversion attempt.

Mata’utia added a penalty for the Tigers on 23 minutes and another nine minutes later to put them 8- 4 ahead, before Junior Moors scored their second try after Albert Kelly fumbled a Jake Trueman grubber, with Mata’utia’s goal giving the Tigers a ten-point advantage at half time.

Hull pulled back Naulago’s second try before they took the lead with Kelly’s first, which came from a great break and offload by Jake Connor.

An Eden try with 20 minutes remaining tied the scores at 18-18, but Kelly’s second and third tries, with Connor heavily involved in both, gave Hull a decisive advantage, and Sneyd added a late field-goal to seals the victory.

Castleford: Peter Mata’utia, James Clare, Greg Minikin Cheyse Blair, Greg Eden, Jake Trueman, Jordan Rankin, Liam Watts, Paul McShane, Daniel Smith, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Mike McMeeken, Nathan Massey; Subs: Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Junior Moors, Matt Cook.

Tries: Minikin, Moors, Eden Goals: Mata’utia 3

Hull FC Jamie Shaul, Bureta Faraimo, Kieran Buchanan, Jake Connor, Ratu Naulago, Albert Kelly, Marc Sneyd, Chris Green, Danny Houghton, Mickey Paea, Dean Hadley, Mark Minichiello, Joe Westerman; Subs: Scott Taylor, Brad Fash, Danny Washbrook, Andre Savelio

Tries: Naulago 2, Kelly 3 Goals: Sneyd 5; Field Goal: Sneyd

