Kelly to return for Hull

Albert Kelly has been included in Lee Radford’s Hull FC squad to play Huddersfield Giants on Sunday.

Kelly has been sidelined with a shoulder injury sustained in pre-season, so Sunday could be his first competitive appearance since suffering concussion towards the end of 2018.

Gareth Ellis has also been included in the squad, after coming out of retirement last week when Hull halted their losing run at Wigan Warriors.

Jamie Shaul will face a head test ahead of the game.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield have called upon both Oliver Russell and Colton Roche with Jake Wardle replacing his brother Joe in the squad.

Giants squad: Darnell McIntosh, Jermaine McGillvary, Jordan Turner, Lee Gaskell, Matt Frawley, Kruise Leeming, Suaia Matagi, Aaron Murphy, Alex Mellor, Michael Lawrence, Adam O’Brien, Ukuma Ta’ai, Matty English, Jake Wardle, Scott Grix, Oliver Russell, Colton Roche, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Adam Walne sponsored by Martin & Anne Wilkinson

Hull FC squad: Jamie Shaul, Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Albert Kelly, Marc Sneyd, Danny Houghton, Dean Hadley, Mark Minichiello, Joe Westerman, Jake Connor, Jordan Thompson, Masi Matongo, Sika Manu, Jordan Lane, Mickey Paea, Jez Litten, Ratu Naulago, Gareth Ellis