Kevin Brown suffers ‘season ending injury’

Kevin Brown’s season is over after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

Reports emerged overnight that the England halfback had suffered a serious injury in training on Saturday, and the Wolves have confirmed the news.

Brown played a key role in the Wolves’ 2018 campaign as they reached both the Challenge Cup Final and the Grand Final.

However, his season appears to be over before it has started, with the 34-year-old’s injury likely to rule him out for the year.

Warrington could now seek salary cap relief in the same way Castleford have done for Luke Gale.

A club statement read: “Warrington Wolves can confirm that vice captain Kevin Brown has sustained an Achilles injury at training over the weekend.

“Scans have since confirmed a ruptured Achilles with a recovery time of around nine months.

“The club will fully support Kevin throughout his recovery and rehab.”