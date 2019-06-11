Key forwards back for Castleford and Hull ahead of Thursday

Castleford have welcomed back key forwards Jesse Sene-Lefao and Junior Moors for their Super League clash with Hull FC on Thursday.

Sene-Lefao has been in Australia on compassionate grounds, while Moors has been unavailable since Easter with a knee injury.

They replace Wigan-bound Mitch Clark and Chris Clarkson in the Tigers squad.

Meanwhile, Hull have made three changes to the squad that defeated Salford last week, with Scott Taylor back in the 19-man squad following a calf injury.

Kieran Buchanan and Jack Brown also come in, with Sika Manu (knee), Josh Griffin (suspended) and Josh Bowden (rested) making way.

Tigers: Aston, Blair, Clare, Cook, Eden, Maher, Massey, Mata’utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Smith, Trueman, Watts.

Hull: Shaul, Faraimo, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Westerman, Connor, Green, Fash, Paea, Litten, Washbrook, Naulago, Savelio, Brown, Buchanan.