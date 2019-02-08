Key talking points ahead of this weekend’s Championship action

Can Sheffield cause another surprise up in Barrow?

Hands up, who would have had Sheffield top of the Championship after the opening round of the season? Mark Aston’s side started 2019 with a real bang given their demolition of Swinton – but this weekend, the Eagles face a tough trip to Cumbria to face Barrow. The Raiders are a tough nut to crack in Cumbria, particularly during the early weeks of the season. But winning at Craven Park would certainly send out a real message that Sheffield mean business..

How significant could Halifax v Leigh be in the top-five race?

While Halifax started 2019 with a disappointing defeat at Widnes, for Leigh, the story was very different. The Centurions, despite putting together their entire squad relatively late into pre-season, stunned Toulouse to begin their campaign with a win – and you feel that, even with it only being round two, the stakes are quite high in West Yorkshire on Sunday when John Duffy’s side head to Halifax, given the race for the top-five..

Will Featherstone’s new signings make a difference for Ryan Carr?

Featherstone narrowly lost out on the opening weekend at Bradford – but Ryan Carr has been boosted by the acquisition of several new faces this week. Jack Ormondroyd and Josh Walters have joined on permanent deals from Leeds, and will both likely feature against Batley on Sunday afternoon. Can they help Rovers to their first win of the new season?

Can Bradford lay down another marker at Swinton?

Featherstone’s loss was Bradford’s gain on Sunday, as John Kear’s side emerged with their first victory of the season courtesy of a narrow 17-16 win against Rovers. This weekend, the Bulls head to Swinton – who will be smarting from their heavy defeat at Sheffield on the opening weekend. Another win would certainly lay down a strong marker in regards to the Bulls’ intentions this season.