Newcastle Knights centre Tautau Moga has been charged with assault after an incident on Boxing Day.

The Knights released a statement today but didn’t identify the player in question. They said they “were made aware of an incident involving a player on December 26, 2018.”

“The Club alerted the NRL Integrity Unit at an appropriate time and are co-operating with the NSW Police.”

Moga signed with the Knights from Brisbane Broncos for 2018 but suffered a serious injury early in the season.