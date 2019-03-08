Kyle Amor eyeing big year with St Helens after ‘ugly’ conversations with Holbrook in off-season

Kyle Amor has lifted the lid on the ‘ugly’ conversations with Justin Holbrook which could have ended his time at the club – but instead prompted him to prove his coach wrong and reject the chance to move elsewhere.

Amor has revealed how his future at the club looked uncertain at the end of last season, after Holbrook told him his playing opportunities would be limited this season following the emergence of several young forwards.

However, while Amor admitted to League Express that was tough to take, he instead said it has proven to give him a fresh challenge and hand his career new impetus.

“We had a conversation at the start of the off-season, and it wasn’t a pretty one for me,” he said.

“With the emergence of the young forwards coming through, and the depth we’ve got, he said it was going to be hard for me to get a game every week if everyone was fit.

“I went away from that and did some the hardest training I’ve ever done in the off-season. Me and Matty Smith were out running all round Billinge and places like that, but it got noticed and I got the jump on a couple of guys in pre-season.

“Every game is a bonus for me at the minute. Am I happy I’m playing smaller minutes than last year? Not really, but I’m grateful I’m being picked because I love everything about this club. From being told that to be still playing is huge, but I’m not settling on it.”

Amor also admitted there were opportunities to leave the Saints – but he now feels more motivated than ever to succeed at the club.

“A couple of clubs asked about me, but right away the decision from me was to change the coach’s mind,” he insisted.

“I enjoyed the challenge if I’m being honest; I don’t want to say I got comfortable but I’ve started most weeks since I’ve been here, and you’re never too old for a new challenge. I’m just loving being in this team and hopefully it continues for a bit longer yet.

“I came into the game late, I’ve still got plenty of years ahead of me. It’s a long year, injuries happen and I’m keeping myself more fit than ever before away from the game, something I haven’t done in a long time.

“I could have easily just sat back and gone somewhere else or run my deal down, but when I first started at Whitehaven, people doubted I could get to this level. It’s always been about proving a point, and in the last few years, I probably didn’t feel like I had that much to prove. But I’m relishing the challenge, I really am – and I think that’s showing in my performances.”