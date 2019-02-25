Lam laments Wigan’s golden point loss

Wigan Warriors coach Adrian Lam bemoaned the reigning Super League champions’ attitude after they slipped to a second defeat in three league fixtures on Sunday.

The Warriors were beaten 23-22 by Hull in a dramatic game at the DW Stadium, after Marc Sneyd’s golden point extra-time field-goal proved to be the difference.

In truth though, the Warriors’ performance was once again below-par, leaving Lam a frustrated figure afterwards.

“We started flat and were flat throughout the whole game,” he said.

“We battled back but there were not good signs at all through the whole match.

“We trained well so didn’t see that coming; we’re a good training team. We included a few new faces to try and freshen it up, but couldn’t get out of second gear.”

The defeat came with Super League’s first glimpse of golden point extra-time; but after the Warriors conceded a crucial penalty in the opening set of extra-time, Sneyd kicked the decisive one-pointer to consign Wigan to defeat.

“I don’t mind golden point,” Lam said.

“It’s great for entertainment, though probably not when you’re on the wrong end of it, and we had a kick to win the game, so it was in our control.

“We had a plan in place for golden point, but they got a penalty.”

Wigan may be without Joe Greenwood for Sunday’s trip to London. The backrower left the field and subsequently failed a concussion assessment, leaving him a doubt for the trip to the capital. Ben Flower was withdrawn in the second half with an ankle injury, but that is understood to be minor.