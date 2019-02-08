Lam named in Roosters World Club Challenge squad

Adrian Lam’s son Lachlan has been named in Sydney Roosters’ World Club Challenge squad to face his father’s Wigan Warriors.

Lam features in a virtually full-strength Roosters 23-man squad.

One player who won’t travel with the Roosters is Latrell Mitchell who will play in the All Stars game instead of travelling to the UK. Ryan Hall is also still recovering from injury so won’t travel with the squad.

New signings Angus Crichton, a New South Wales Origin star, and Brett Morris also both feature in the squad.

Roosters squad: Mitchell Aubusson, Nat Butcher, Lindsay Collins, Boyd Cordner (c), Angus Crichton, Cooper Cronk, Poasa Faamausili, Jake Friend (c), Ryan Hall, Matt Ikuvalu, Luke Keary, Asu Kepaoa, Lachlan Lam, Isaac Liu, Joseph Manu, Brett Morris, Victor Radley, Siosiua Taukeiaho, James Tedesco, Zane Tetevano, Daniel Tupou, Sitili Tupouniua, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves